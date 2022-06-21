Registration is Open for SAF’s 53rd Annual Sylvia Cup Design Competition

ALEXANDRIA, VA — The 53rd annual Sylvia Cup Design Competition — the longest-running live floral competition in the nation — will take place Sept. 7 at SAF Orlando 2022. Registration is now open.

During the competition, the nation’s best floral designers will be given the exact same flowers, foliage, and design supplies — and just two hours to complete a design challenge based on a surprise theme. During the last hour, the competition’s commentators, and coordinators — decked out in themed costumes — talk about the challenge and featured products from competition sponsors, Certified American Grown and Smithers-Oasis.

All attendees of SAF Orlando 2022 are invited to watch the competition! Attendees will learn about the hottest emerging design styles and see an exciting live demonstration of how to create spectacular floral pieces in minimal time.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit safnow.org.