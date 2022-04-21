Registration is open for SAF’s Next Gen LIVE! and SAF Orlando 2022

Alexandria, VA – Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers looking for a place to connect under one roof have a new option this year. In addition to the Society of American Florists popular annual convention, Next Gen LIVE! will cultivate the next generation of talent, designed specifically for young floral professionals.

“SAF’s annual convention is all about anticipating and adapting to the most significant trends, evolving your best practices to drive growth and, of course, making connections,” says SAF CEO Kate Penn. “We also want to really zero in on this issue of recruiting and retaining young talent for the future of the industry. It’s our industry’s biggest challenge. So we’ve developed an event designed to educate and inspire the industry’s young rising stars to love — and stay in — this industry and be super productive and successful at their companies.”

Here are some preliminary details about each event:

Next Gen LIVE!

Next Gen LIVE! — a new event designed by and for floral industry professionals 45 years old and younger — is happening July 31-August 2 at the Hilton Miami Airport Blue in Miami, Florida. Designed for all segments — retailers, wholesalers, importers, growers, manufacturers — it will feature educational sessions focused on productivity, marketing and leadership; an interactive look at the “life of a flower” from breeder to consumer; and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Miami Airport facilities, including an inside look at an importing and transportation facility. Also on tap is a “Chopped” style team design competition, plenty of networking time and a Supplier Showcase.

The event was conceived by SAF’s Next Gen Committee, a group of floral professionals 40 years old and younger that guides SAF on how to engage young members in the floral industry.

“This event stands apart from other industry events because it focuses solely on the needs of the next generation,” says Nicole Palazzo, who chairs the Next Gen Committee. “I’m excited to bring the group together for an interactive experience where we will also learn from each other, resulting in a stronger floral industry.”

The event is open to floral professionals in all segments who are 45 years old or younger. Register and learn more.

SAF Orlando 2022

SAF’s annual convention, Sept. 6-8 at the Hilton Orlando in Orlando, Florida, will provide world-class business training, growth strategies, inspiration and networking across industry segments. The two-day event also features the Outstanding Varieties Competition, the Sylvia Cup Design Competition, the Stars of the Industry Awards Dinner, and a Supplier Expo.

“The convention will feature all of the favorite competitions, networking and supply showcases,” says Penn. “Programming-wise, the event will be hyper focused on helping attendees understand this next ‘new normal.’ How do we adapt our marketing, brands and operations amidst the enormous shifts we’re seeing in consumer behavior, technology and the economy?”

The convention is also an opportunity for the industry to come together and connect.

“Just being able to connect and fellowship with other florists across the country is well worth the trip,” says James Burrage of Marvel’s Flowers in Killeen, Texas, who attended SAF Orlando 2021. “Not to mention the valuable knowledge that is available to make us better shop owners and designers.”

Registration is open for SAF Orlando 2022 is open, and early bird rates are available until June 30.

Can’t decide between sending your team to Next Gen LIVE! or SAF Orlando 2022? Watch this video to learn more about the two events: who should attend, what attendees can expect from each, and why it’s important to your team and business to attend one or both of these all-industry educational and networking events.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit SAFnow.org.