Registration Now Open For Ball Seed Customer Days

Reserve your place at the annual Ball Seed Customer Days in The Gardens at Ball to experience the newest product introductions for 2025.

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — Plan your visit and register online now for the Ball Seed® Customer Days event in West Chicago, Ill. Visitors can choose between Thursday, July 25 or Friday, July 26 to spend a full day strolling through 13 acres of beautiful garden showcases filled with more than 700 new product introductions for 2025. The event has traditionally been the perfect time to engage with Ball Seed team members, gather ideas from industry experts, and find inspiration for the next growing season.

This year, Ball Seed Customer Days will feature outdoor education sessions to help customers build successful strategies for 2025. The popular Container Solutions Demonstration returns with new ways to mix together the latest genetics on the market. Guided tours of the Ball Premier Seed Lab and Ball Helix Center for Research and Development will also be available.

“The Ball Seed team always looks forward to these days with our customers, and the conversations we have truly make a difference in building successful programs and operations in seasons to-come,” says Jim Kennedy, Sales Director for Ball Seed. “Don’t miss your chance to have one-on-one discussions, make long-lasting connections, and explore all the inspirational flower beds to bring home ideas for your business.”

Registration is open now! Reserve your visit today and see the full schedule of activities online at www.ballcustomerday.com . For questions, please call 800 879-BALL or email fieldtrial@ballhort.com.

Ball Seed Customer Days

Open Thursday, July 25 & Friday, July 26, 2024

8 am – 3 pm

1017 W. Roosevelt Road

West Chicago, IL 60185

fieldtrial@ballhort.com

800 879-BALL

www.ballcustomerday.com

About Ball Seed

Ball Seed is North America’s leading wholesale horticultural distributor. It combines extensive experience, innovative thinking and world-class customer service to ensure professional growers have the best products, most efficient tools, and dynamic growing solutions. Visit www.ballseed.com for more information and check live availability and order through Ball Seed WebTrack®.