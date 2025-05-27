Reimagining Horticulture in a Changing Climate

GreenItaly Launches in London with a Focus on Climate and Changing Landscapes

GreenItaly, the recently AIPH-approved international horticultural trade exhibition, officially launched its 2025 edition at the Italian Embassy in London this week, spotlighting Italy’s ornamental horticultural excellence and strengthening ties with the UK’s professional plant sector.

The event, hosted by the Italian Embassy and the Italian Trade Agency, featured a panel discussion titled The Changing Landscape of Horticulture. Moderated by AIPH Secretary General Tim Briercliffe, the session brought together key voices from Italy and the UK: Cristina Morbi (Maetherea), Antonella Melone (AIAPP – Italian Association of Landscape Architecture), Emanuela Rosa-Clot (Gardenia), Andrea Minghi (Giorgio Tesi Group), and Henry Williams (YouGarden).

With the RHS Chelsea Flower Show taking place the same week, the GreenItaly launch benefited from a moment when plants and horticultural culture were already in the spotlight. While Chelsea celebrates design and consumer inspiration, GreenItaly looks ahead, towards production, supply, and the climate-driven challenges shaping the international horticultural trade.

“The plants and practices we use today may not suit the landscapes of tomorrow,” said Briercliffe. “GreenItaly creates space for global exchange at a time when our sector needs to adapt quickly and together.”

Speakers explored the increasing demand for climate-resilient plants, the role of non-native species in supporting biodiversity, and the importance of plant supply chains that respond to environmental change and shifting market expectations.

GreenItaly 2025 will take place in Parma from 15–17 October, showcasing Italy’s strengths in plant production, urban greening, and sustainable growing technologies. The fair will feature more than 200 exhibitors and a targeted B2B programme welcoming over 150 international buyers. It is organised by Fiere di Parma with support from the Italian Trade Agency. Brand Manager Gloria Oppici described the fair as “a platform where landscape becomes a tool for environmental response and creative exchange.”

Interested participants are invited to join GreenItaly’s Buyers’ Programme, organised in cooperation with ITA – Italian Trade Agency, which can help you save time and will entirely focus on your business experience, thanks to reserved benefits and special activities. Application forms are available here.



For more information about GreenItaly 2025, visit: www.green-italy.eu