Research: Accuracy of the FloraLife QuickMix Dosing Unit

Erin Lisk, Postharvest & Technical Support Scientist, FloraLife Floral March 24, 2025

Erin Lisk – Postharvest & Technical Support Scientist, FloraLife reveals results using FloraLife® Ultra (Concentrated) Feeding Products

As we’ve discussed in previous research updates, it is critical to dose properly when using any type of flower food in order to get the best results. Recently, FloraLife introduced a new handheld dosing system that accurately and easily doses flower food solutions.

This sprayer directly connects to a hose and has different settings allowing flexibility in the choice of product used. In this research update, I discuss results of tests conducted to confirm the dosing accuracy of the FloraLife® QuickMix dosing system using two different FloraLife® Ultra (concentrated) Feeding products.

