Reviewer Mary Ann Newcomer Discusses ‘The Land Gardeners: CUT FLOWERS’

The first two words that come to mind for this book are LUSCIOUS and RICH.

If I may borrow a line from the introduction, “the reality of the country and its seasons…” Everyone, every gardener, should take that sentence to heart. As Bridget Elworthy and Henrietta Courtauld, authors and owners of The Land Gardeners, write, “This is a story over a visual diary of all we have learned. The goal is not perfection, but rather a garden full of life.” It is a brilliant story with gasp-worthy coincidence and terrific outcomes.

To read the rest of the book review, please visit: Slow Flowers Journal