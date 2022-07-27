Rio Rose Lilies the Gold Standard of Double Lilies

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral July 27, 2022

We at Equiflor continually work to help you grow your floral business. That means being at the forefront of trends and new opportunities. And that’s why we’re proud to share the beauty of Rio Rose Lilies with you.

Lilies have always been a top-selling cut flower, thanks to their long-lasting blooms and variety of flowers and shapes. And double-flowering lilies have been on the market for some time now. However, not all double-flowering lilies are created equal.

With top-level features such as double the number of petals, pollen-free, mild fragrance, and longer vase life, Rio Rose Lilies are the superior choice for double lilies and the gold standard for quality florists worldwide.

