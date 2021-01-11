Rio Roses’ 10 Most Important Facebook Marketing Trends For 2021

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral January 11, 2021

Facebook marketing is undeniably one of the most important ways to get your business out there without spending a fortune trying to do it. But what should you be focusing on with your Facebook marketing? To help you, here are the top ten Facebook trends for 2021.

  1. Facebook Live

With so many restrictions on our ability to see each other in person, it’s no wonder that Facebook Live is one of the fastest-growing Facebook trends. In just four months of 2020, Facebook Live usage saw a 126% increase. More and more businesses are using Facebook Live to keep in contact with their customers; this is an ideal way to show off your latest arrangements or hold a live “socially-distanced” floral workshop.

  1. Facebook Spark AR Studio

The Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) trends are snowballing, with a market size set to hit $18.8 billion in 2020. Facebook’s Spark AR Studio, which allows users to create and publish AR effects on the platform, has been hugely popular. To date, nearly half a million users worldwide have used Spark AR Studio to publish over 1.2 million AR effects. If you haven’t yet gotten on the “AR train,” the time is NOW. You’ll be able to offer your customers a virtual way to see your arrangements in their homes without ever coming into your shop!

