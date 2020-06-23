Rio Roses: 4th of July P.R.E.P.

FOUR EASY WAYS TO MAKE YOUR FLORAL SALES SPARKLE

Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our national pride, but it will undoubtedly be different this year. Many cities have canceled their annual events, so people will need to come up with new ways to celebrate. But rest assured they will want to share their red, white, and blue pride!

The colors of red, white, and blue have special meaning on Independence Day: Red symbolizes courage, respect, and admiration; white symbolizes reverence and humility; and blue symbolizes serenity, openness, and trust. Floral arrangements in these colors help add to the fun of July 4th parties.

Here are four ways to help your customers celebrate the 4th and increase your floral sales at the same time:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor