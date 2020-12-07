Rio Roses: Ecuadorian Roses Are Now Duty-Free

Ecuadorian Roses are Now Duty-free Fresh-cut roses added to the GSP as of November 1, 2020

In a move that will save the floral industry an estimated $15-20 million next year, the U.S. Government just added fresh-cut roses to the Generalized System of Preferences, or GSP. This means that as of November 1, floral businesses will no longer have to pay a 6.8% tariff on Ecuadorian roses.

This change is a significant win for the U.S. floral industry, which imports nearly 80% of all cut flowers purchased. Almost 95% of those imported flowers come

