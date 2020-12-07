Rio Roses: Ecuadorian Roses Are Now Duty-Free

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral December 7, 2020

Ecuadorian Roses are Now Duty-free Fresh-cut roses added to the GSP as of November 1, 2020

In a move that will save the floral industry an estimated $15-20 million next year, the U.S. Government just added fresh-cut roses to the Generalized System of Preferences, or GSP. This means that as of November 1, floral businesses will no longer have to pay a 6.8% tariff on Ecuadorian roses.

This change is a significant win for the U.S. floral industry, which imports nearly 80% of all cut flowers purchased. Almost 95% of those imported flowers come

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses

Related Articles

Floral

Rio Roses: DIY Thanksgiving Centerpiece

November 4, 2019 Rio Roses

Now that Fall is here, it’s time to get busy doing anything and everything that will drive customers into your flower shop. Here’s an easy floral centerpiece idea that you can use for your workshop. Of course, make it your own, but this will give you a great head start.

Floral

Valentine’s Day Marketing Tips

January 27, 2020 Rio Roses

With so many options for Valentine’s Day, how do you make sure customers choose your shop? Smart marketing, of course! Here are a few helpful tips so you can make the most of this Valentine’s Day.