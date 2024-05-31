Rio Roses: How To Calculate Labor Costs For Profitable Wedding Services

When planning weddings, it’s crucial to think carefully about how much you pay for labor. In a recent issue of SAF’s Floral Management Magazine, Paul Goodman, a former accountant and expert in flower shop finances, laid out how to ensure we’re not losing money when planning weddings. He explained how standard labor formulas for our routine design work aren’t enough to cover wedding costs. We’ve summarized the key points from that excellent article here.

Initial Consultation and Planning

Weddings are unique in the floral world. To make a profit, we have to consider all the steps in a wedding, from the first meeting with a client to cleaning up after the event. It’s important to count every hour of work, not just the time spent making arrangements.

Charging for Non-Design Hours

Most flower shops usually charge for the time they spend making an everyday flower arrangement. But for a wedding, you need to charge for everything you do outside of the design process, including the time spent talking to clients.

