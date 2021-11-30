Rio Roses: How to Make a DIY Christmas Arrangement

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral November 30, 2021

As the old song goes, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.” You certainly can see it in every store, including your own. So why not share the fun with your customers? Help them bring more Christmas into their homes by holding a DIY Christmas Arrangement Workshop. Here’s how easy it is to make this beautiful arrangement:

  1. Gather the following materials:
  • Floral foam
  • Foam prongs (anchor pins)
  • Floral shears
  • Floral tape
  • Hot glue gun
  • Wooden skewers
  • Cinnamon sticks
  • Pine needles
  • Decorative plastic tray (silver or gold)
  • Decorative inserts (silver or gold)
  • Apple
  • Dried orange slices
  • Rio Red Mini Carnations
  • Rio Green Pompon Buttons

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor

