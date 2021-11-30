Rio Roses: How to Make a DIY Christmas Arrangement

As the old song goes, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.” You certainly can see it in every store, including your own. So why not share the fun with your customers? Help them bring more Christmas into their homes by holding a DIY Christmas Arrangement Workshop. Here’s how easy it is to make this beautiful arrangement:

Gather the following materials:

Floral foam

Foam prongs (anchor pins)

Floral shears

Floral tape

Hot glue gun

Wooden skewers

Cinnamon sticks

Pine needles

Decorative plastic tray (silver or gold)

Decorative inserts (silver or gold)

Apple

Dried orange slices

Rio Red Mini Carnations

Rio Green Pompon Buttons

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor