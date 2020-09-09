Rio Roses: How to Overcome Floral Purchasing Barriers in Millennials

When you’re marketing flowers to millennials, particularly in current times, it’s crucial to know their purchasing barriers. A study published by AFE and the Floral Marketing Research Fund contains a wealth of data on these barriers and how to overcome them. The following points can help you in your floral marketing efforts to this vital target customer.

Millennials’ Purchasing Barriers

Three main barriers come up when millennials consider purchasing flowers: Expense, short life span, and inability to care for them properly.

Expense:

Price is the primary barrier for about 75% of millennial consumers. It’s a more significant issue for women than men, most likely due to their different uses: Women tend to purchase flowers for themselves as well as gifts, while men mostly buy flowers only for gifts.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor