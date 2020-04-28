Rio Roses’ Mother’s Day P.R.E.P

HOW TO PREPARE YOUR ONLINE FLORAL BUSINESS FOR MOTHER’S DAY

Well, here we are, in entirely new territory. While things may be getting a bit more “back to normal” by the time Mother’s Day rolls around, we don’t know that for sure. One thing we do know: People may very well be celebrating the biggest floral holiday of the year at a distance. Flowers could not be more critical at a time like this when we’re all feeling so isolated.

While you can’t sell flowers from inside your shop at the moment, that doesn’t mean you can’t prepare for Mother’s Day online. Here are a few ways to prep your online business for Mother’s Day sales:

Design a Mother’s Day Gift Shop Online

Create a web page for your Mother’s Day Gift Shop, and make it easy for even the littlest shoppers to navigate: Place your arrangements in different categories and list them by price—under $20, $20-$50, $50 and above. Include beautiful images of moms with their floral arrangements. Make sure to share your Mother’s Day Gift Shop all over social media, too!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor