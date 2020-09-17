Rio Roses Offers Fall P.R.E.P.

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral September 17, 2020

As September rolls in, so does the Fall season—but this is unlike any Fall we’ve ever experienced. While some students are heading back to school, many are attending virtually. Shoppers are venturing out in certain areas but not in others. Fall 2020 is not only a season of uncertainty but also a season filled with holidays. Take Halloween, for instance: While most kids won’t be out and about this year, families will still have a high demand for candy, costumes, and decorations as they create their new kind of Halloween fun.

Yet, there is a bright spot: Flower sales are on the rise. As so many people are unable to celebrate with family and friends in person, they are opting for flowers to show that they care. So, what do you do when faced with an uncertain future and limited marketing funds, but increasing demand for flowers? Get creative! There are many ways to market that are low cost yet have a high impact. Here are nine marketing tips to maximize your floral sales for Fall:

  1. Stay Flexible with your Planning and Messages

You may have lost a lot of time just keeping afloat over the past few months. You may also have fewer resources than in the past, or continued supply challenges. All that can add up to being unprepared with your Fall marketing planning. Don’t beat yourself up about it, because you still have time—particularly now, when things change daily.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor

Floral

Rio Roses: Flower Power

September 3, 2019 Rio Roses

You know that flowers are a beautiful and important part of our lives, but do you know how powerful they can be? Studies done in recent years have shown how flowers can help in many areas of our health and wellbeing. Here are just a few.

Floral

Rio Roses: Top 10 Social Media Trends For 2020 and Beyond

January 6, 2020 Rio Roses

We all know that social media is a vital tool to reach potential customers, since most people spend a LOT of time on social media these days. However, with so many companies using social media to market their products, it can be hard to stand out in the crowd unless you have a clear marketing strategy. To help you, here are the 10 most important social media trends right now.

Floral

Rios Roses: Valentine’s Day Statistics

February 10, 2020 Rio Roses

It’s that time again: Love is in the air, and with all that love comes a whole lot of flowers! Valentine’s Day is the number one holiday for sheer volume of floral purchases, and a close second to Christmas in terms of dollars spent. Here are a few key statistics to help you prepare for what is sure to be a fantastic Valentine’s Day.