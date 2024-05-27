Rio Roses Shares 2024 Wedding Spending Trends: Know the Numbers to Better Serve Clients

As a floral professional, knowing how couples spend their money on weddings can help you make the best marketing decisions for your business. To help you, we’ve compiled some valuable insights into wedding spending trends, with a particular focus on flowers.

General Wedding Spending Trends

According to the wedding planning website The Knot, the average cost of a wedding and reception was around $35,000 last year. This shows just how much couples are willing to invest in their special day. Knowing this overall spending amount can help when working with couples and wedding planners.

Digital Influence on Wedding Planning

Did you know that 76% of couples use online resources to plan their weddings? This means that most of your potential clients are looking for ideas and vendors online, including flowers. Having a strong online presence is vital for attracting these tech-savvy couples.

