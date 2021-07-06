Rio Roses Showcases Our New Lisianthus at the 2021 Floral Distribution Conference

“Stronger together, better than ever” was the theme of this year’s WF&FSA Floral Distribution Conference, and it was certainly evident as so many floral wholesalers and suppliers came together for the first time in over a year. It was exciting to reconnect and celebrate how we are working together through these challenging times.

Rio Roses was proud to showcase some of our exceptional varieties: Rio Playa Blanca, Frutteto, and Lynn Roses, Rio White Delphinium, Rio Baby Spray Roses, Rio Anemones, Rio Ranunculus, and Rio Lilies.

We were particularly excited to introduce our new Rio Lisianthus, a premium Israeli lisianthus grown by Equiflor on our Costa Rican farm. Rio Lisianthus comes in multiple colors: blue, bicolor purple, green, yellow, pink, and white. We are also testing additional colors on our farm. We plan to offer this exquisite Rio Lisianthus in the coming weeks.

