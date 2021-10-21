Rio Roses Wins 13 Ribbons at SAF Outstanding Varieties Competition

SAF awarded a total of nine Best in Class ribbons at their 2021 Annual Convention. And Rio Roses was proud to win TWO of those ribbons — one of only two companies to achieve this.

The annual SAF convention is always a highlight of the year for the floral industry. That was especially true this year, at the 136th Annual SAF Convention in Orlando, Florida, as we were able to meet in person for the first time since 2019.

As always, the Outstanding Varieties Competition was a convention highlight. A panel of expert judges reviewed thousands of flowers across five categories: color and commercial appeal; stem and foliage; bloom form; bloom size; and overall quality/presentation. They awarded one Best in Show and nine Best in Class ribbons and presented dozens of blue and red ribbons.

