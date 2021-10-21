Rio Roses Wins 13 Ribbons at SAF Outstanding Varieties Competition

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral October 21, 2021

SAF awarded a total of nine Best in Class ribbons at their 2021 Annual Convention. And Rio Roses was proud to win TWO of those ribbons — one of only two companies to achieve this.

The annual SAF convention is always a highlight of the year for the floral industry. That was especially true this year, at the 136th Annual SAF Convention in Orlando, Florida, as we were able to meet in person for the first time since 2019.

As always, the Outstanding Varieties Competition was a convention highlight. A panel of expert judges reviewed thousands of flowers across five categories: color and commercial appeal; stem and foliage; bloom form; bloom size; and overall quality/presentation. They awarded one Best in Show and nine Best in Class ribbons and presented dozens of blue and red ribbons.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses

Related Articles

Floral

Rio Roses Top 10 Instagram Marketing Trends for 2021

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral January 18, 2021

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms globally, with more than one billion active users. Whether you’re new to Instagram or have been using it to market your flowers for years, you’ll want to know where to focus in 2021. Check out this list of the ten most important Instagram trends, and make sure to work a few of them into your marketing strategy for the new year.