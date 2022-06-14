RipeLocker Closes Its First Multi-Unit Sales Deal with The Queen’s Flowers to Prolong Freshness of Fresh Cut Flowers

Seattle, WA — RipeLocker announces it has closed its first purchase agreement with The Queen’s Flowers, a floral importer and grower in Colombia and Ecuador with wholesale and distribution warehouses across the U.S.

An early adopter of RipeLocker’s green technology, The Queen’s Flowers saw the immense value created during initial commercial trials conducted earlier in the year to suppress the senescence and decay of fresh-cut roses. The RipeLockers extended the post-harvest life of previously harvested roses by an extra 2-4 weeks. In anticipation of the need for more inventory during the high-demand seasons of Valentine’s and Mother’s Day, Queen’s partnered with RipeLocker to proactively solve this problem and use the innovative containers to prolong the freshness of their roses and increase the quantities available for sales during peak seasons.

David Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer of The Queen’s Flowers says, “The data and technology around the RipeLocker containers will help us manage production ups and downs, assuring a better supply and freshness of our roses.”

“Queen’s is a major player in fresh cut-flowers. They have an excellent in-house technical team who sets the bar high for quality. We are honored to be working with them”, says George Lobisser, CEO & Co-Founder of RipeLocker.

The Technology Behind RipeLocker Containers

RipeLocker containers offer a unique, patented system to manage the atmospheric pressure, humidity, and gas composition (oxygen and CO2) within the containers to extend the life of fresh produce and flowers. Based on the specific needs of each type of fresh produce or flower, RipeLocker tailors operating parameters, such as internal pressure, oxygen, and CO2 levels, to optimize longevity and freshness. The system reports and responds to changes in the storage or shipping environment, making automatic precise adjustments to predict and prevent damage and reduce decay.

RipeLocker designed its pallet-sized containers so that they can easily be deployed and used in the existing cold chain. Produced using novel materials and highly scalable manufacturing processes, the RipeLocker container is the first solution that can be delivered cost-effectively in mass volume. RipeLocker has patents on both the container design and method of operation.

About RipeLocker

RipeLocker has patented a radical innovation designed to disrupt and change the existing postharvest technologies and processes of preserving the life and freshness of perishables. The company’s dynamic, low-atmosphere containers are used for storing and shipping fresh produce and flowers to extend their after-harvest life by weeks, often months. When RipeLocker containers are used, shippers and retailers reduce food loss and consumers benefit from a better taste and longer shelf-life. RipeLocker, founded in 2016 and based in Seattle, WA, US, is a science-based and data-driven company. It continues to conduct efficacy trials of its RipeLocker containers for a variety of different crops with the largest growers in the world. For more information, go to www.ripelocker.com

