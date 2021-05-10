Rose Society of South Australia’s Rose of the Month, ‘Dainty Bess’

Rose Society of South Australia Floral May 10, 2021

Dainty Bess was bred by William Archer in the UK in 1925.  He crossed Ophelia and Kitchener of Khartoum to create this beautiful single rose (5 – 8 petals). Mr. Archer named the rose for his wife, Elizabeth.

Dainty Bess has large, elegant single blooms of soft rose pink with prominent maroon stamens.  The blooms are produced in small clusters and have a moderate tea fragrance.

Dainty Bess has vigorous, upright growth with deep green leathery foliage. Height 1.2m to 1.5m tall and 0.6m to 1.2m wide. It responds well to a light pruning and will repeat flower well.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rose Society of South Australia

Related Articles

Floral

U.S. Cut Roses Industry Disappointed by White House Decision to Remove Tariff Protection

Certified American Grown Floral November 5, 2020

The California Cut Flower Commission (“CCFC”) and Certified American Grown (“CAG”), representing the American fresh cut flower industry and hundreds of workers, and farmers, expressed disappointment and concern at the Trump Administration’s decision to remove long-standing duties on imports of cut roses from Ecuador. As a result of the decision, a 6.8% duty that has helped protect the U.S. industry from large volumes of low-priced imports of Ecuadorian fresh cut roses has been eliminated.