Rose Society of South Australia’s Rose of the Month, ‘Dainty Bess’

Dainty Bess was bred by William Archer in the UK in 1925. He crossed Ophelia and Kitchener of Khartoum to create this beautiful single rose (5 – 8 petals). Mr. Archer named the rose for his wife, Elizabeth.

Dainty Bess has large, elegant single blooms of soft rose pink with prominent maroon stamens. The blooms are produced in small clusters and have a moderate tea fragrance.

Dainty Bess has vigorous, upright growth with deep green leathery foliage. Height 1.2m to 1.5m tall and 0.6m to 1.2m wide. It responds well to a light pruning and will repeat flower well.

