Rose Society of South Australia’s Rose of the Month, ‘Grimaldi’

Grimaldi was bred by Delbard in France in 1990. It is part of Delbard’s “Painters’ Series” of striped roses (others in this series are Henri Matisse, Paul Cezanne, Claude Monet, Alfred Sisley, Edgar Degas, Maurice Utrillo and Camille Pissarro).

Grimaldi is a typical floribunda rose, growing to 1.2m in height. It has double flowers borne in small clusters. The flowers which are large, have a salmon colour with light pink stripes. They have a mild fragrance of lemon and rose. The flowering repeats well throughout the season.

The bush has medium dark green foliage with good disease resistance. It has good shape and Grimaldi gives great impact if planted in a group of three.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rose Society of South Australia