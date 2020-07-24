Rose Society of South Australia’s Rose of the Month, Jacaranda

Hybrid Tea

Jacaranda was bred by Kordes in Germany 1985 from parent plants ‘Mercedes’ x ‘Emily Post’ x seedling.

Jacaranda is a medium mauve-pink Hybrid Tea with a strong fragrance. Blooms have an average diameter of 12cm and around 35 petals.

The bush is vigorous and upright in form and approximately 1.4m in height. The long lasting, elegant flowers are formed on strong, long stems making it ideal for floral arrangements. Since it was released it has been used as a florist’s rose as well as a popular garden rose.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rose Society of South Australia