Rose Society of South Australia’s Rose of the Month, “Knock Out”

Rose Society of South Australia Floral January 14, 2021

Modern shrub roses are typically hardy, healthy and attractive with great repeat flowering or continuous flowering in a wide variety of colours. The multi-award winning ‘Knock Out’ set a new standard in disease resistance with very little maintenance required and was recognised as a breakthrough landscape rose worldwide when it was released 20 years ago.  Knock Out is extremely hardy, Black Spot resistant, drought tolerant and self-cleaning.  Record-breaking sales have earned it the reputation as the world’s number one Rose Brand, which is out-selling other roses by far.

Knock Out now offers a complete range of Knock Out varieties (a total of 11 varieties in all). The collection in Australia now includes Knock Out, Double Knock Out, Pink Knock Out, Pink Double Knock Out, Blushing Knock Out and most recently a fragrant Sunny Knock Out released in 2020, (and more to follow). In the USA, the 11th variety is another innovation, named ‘Petite Knock Out’ the first miniature in the series released last year.  Website: https://www.knockoutroses.com

Floral

Monrovia Introduces 2021 New Varieties

January 5, 2021 Monrovia

Spring of 2021 is on track to be another spectacular year for gardening. Homeowners who nurtured their connection to nature during the pandemic will likely be returning to the garden in record numbers again this spring. Monrovia is releasing exciting new varieties to meet the demand from consumers looking to add long-lasting beauty to their landscapes.