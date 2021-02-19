Rose Society of South Australia’s Rose of the Month, Rebell

Rose Society of South Australia Floral February 19, 2021

Aka AUSTRALIAN CENTENARY OF FEDERATION
KORvegata
Hybrid Tea

‘Rebell’ was bred by W. Kordes & Sons, in Germany, in 1996 and was introduced in 2006. Rebell was also released in Australia as ‘Australian Centenary of Federation’ to celebrate the Federation of Australia when the six colonies formed the Commonwealth of Australia in 1901.

Brilliant scarlet red roses often conjure up feelings of love, passion and emotion. The bright red colour was not found among wild Species Roses but red was a later development, which resulted from breeding (cross-pollination). In particular, ‘Slater’s Crimson China’ (1790) played a significant role.

