Royal FloraHolland Merging Aalsmeer and Naaldwijk Rose Auctions

We have already taken several steps to bring supply and demand of flowers by product type together on one central national clock (One Auction). We now have a central national clock across 2 locations for cut anthurium, alstroemeria, cut orchid and strelitzia, among others. The experiences of growers, buyers and auctioneers alike are positive. With practical experience and in consultation with FPC Roos, there is now also the green light for merging the rose clocks in Naaldwijk and Aalsmeer in the second half of this year. The schedule for connecting the rose clocks at Rijnsburg is still being decided.

Positive practical experiences

“Of course it took some getting used to,” admits auctioneer Mark van Niel, “but it was definitely a good decision to switch to a central national clock per product group. Practical experiences are positive. The market is stable and pricing is also more stable. Earlier we saw differences on the same day between Naaldwijk and Aalsmeer. Most buyers are satisfied with the auction schedule. They experience more calmness and overview during purchasing due to fewer clock screens.”

Managing the transition

The aim is to merge 5 local rose clocks into 4 central clocks. This is cost-efficient and we are meeting the wishes of many growers. Of course, we don’t just switch over to merging these rose clocks. There is still a lot of work to do. We pay a lot of attention to cooperation with the guidance team, FPC Roos and with growers and buyers of roses. Step by step, we are changing together. Soon all parties involved will be further informed about what the transition means in daily practice. We will provide good guidance to be able to work quickly and smoothly with the merged clocks soon.

