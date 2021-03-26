Royal Van Zanten Invests In Alstroemeria Sustainability

Through sustainable investments, Royal Van Zanten continues to be committed to optimising the quality of starting material and growing conditions. We are proud of having taken the next step in sustainability. For example, we recently invested in a new closed cultivation system, with LED lighting and enhanced insect screens. This supports our goal of zero-emissions cultivation.

Closed system

The new cultivation system is closed. The new system allows us to fully collect and reuse the drain water. This means the system fully complies with the standards for 2027.

