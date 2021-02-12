Royal Van Zanten Presents 7 New Pot Plants For 2021

A new year means new plants! We have written down our latest introductions and their unique selling points.

Aster Showmakers® Indigo Ice

Our Showmakers® series has a new blue addition: Showmakers® Indigo Ice. Are you already a fan of Blue Bayou, we suggest you to try out Indigo Ice. We know you will love her!

Multiflora Tribeca White, Tribeca Yellow and Tribeca Dark Pink

Within the garden mum segment it is important to provide series that grow evenly and that still have strong colours. At Royal Van Zanten we understand the need of the market. Last year we presented our Milkshake series with great success. This year we have another introduction! Our little Tribeca family has expanded to a full-grown family of 5 colours: white (new), yellow (new), sunset, pink and dark pink (new). This will be the series for the early season (week 34-36) that you wouldn’t want to miss!

