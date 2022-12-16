Royal Van Zanten Releases New Pot & Bedding Catalog 2023

LOT’S OF NEW CONCEPTS, PLANTS AND INSPIRATION

From digital transformation to a hybrid reality and back to connecting with each other again at physical events. The past years have been a wild ride! However, at the same time we kept innovating to be able to present a new 2023 collection. We present not only new products, but also new retail concepts to enhance plant sales in stores.

OUR LATEST HIGHLIGHTS

In addition to inspiration, this catalogue is packed with an amazing collection of flowering plants such as aster, bouvardia, celosia, pot chrysanthemums and garden mums. We would like to draw your attention to three of our highlights for 2023:

We present you our new series: Sollinea®! The Sollinea® concept is developed for the modern generation #plantlovers! Fresh colours and unique shapes that fit the trends, zeitgeist and needs of a younger audience in the shops.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal Van Zanten