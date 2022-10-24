Royal Van Zanten Takes Over Activities of Armada Breeding

Royal Van Zanten Floral October 24, 2022

With the takeover of Armada Breeding’s activities on 1 January 2023, Van Zanten Breeding’s product range will be extended to include their chrysanthemum and aster products.

“This step creates exciting future prospects for Armada Breeding – both for our clients and for our staff. We have built up our company with great care and see the collaboration at this stage of our development as a logical step towards further professionalisation,” says Gerard Lentjes, director of Armada Holding.

“We are aiming for a prominent position in all our market segments. Armada Breeding’s activities will contribute to this. We are looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues at Armada Breeding and  all their passion to our team,” says Maarten Goos, Managing Director of Royal Van Zanten.

