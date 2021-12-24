SAF Announces 2022 Event Schedule

Alexandria, VA – The Society of American Florists has a full slate of events planned for 2022. Members from all segments of the industry will have the opportunity to gather in locations across the country to network, meet with suppliers and learn from top presenters who will offer diverse perspectives on the timeliest topics.

SAF’s 2022 educational content will have a strong focus on maintaining profitability in light of increasing costs– by capitalizing on increased floral consumption, reimagining operations, implementing the latest technology and much more.

SAF’s highly anticipated 137th Annual Convention will take place Sept. 6-8, 2022 at the Hilton Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

“We’ve selected Orlando for a second year because we received excellent feedback from attendees in 2021,” says SAF CEO Kate Penn. “They appreciated that Orlando was an accessible and affordable travel destination.”

Building on the success of the 2021 convention, SAF Orlando 2022 will also be a slightly shorter convention — two full days instead of three — during the middle of the week, so as not to conflict with the busy fall wedding season.

Mark your calendar for SAF’s 2022 events:

42nd Annual Congressional Action Days (March 28-29, Washington, D.C.) Gather with retailers, wholesalers, suppliers and growers on Capitol Hill to advocate for floral businesses and the industry’s legislative priorities.

*NEW IN 2022* SAF’s Next Gen Conference (July 31- August 2, Miami, FL): Designed to inspire and empower the next generation of floral industry leaders! Floral peers age 40 and under will come together to network and attend educational sessions focused on trends for the future.

Petal it Forward (October 19, Nationwide): SAF’s goodwill initiative where participants hand two flowers to an unsuspecting stranger, urging them to keep one and share the other with someone else and spread the power of flowers in their local communities.

Four 1-Day Profit Blasts: SAF’s popular short-format event that provides practical advice to boost your bottom line — covering topics such as design, profitability, digital strategies, customer service and more. Each event includes a supplier showcase and networking time.

March 22 in Albany, NY June 7 in Cedar Rapids, IA October 11 in Denver, CO November 9 in San Marcos, TX

Not able to travel? No problem. SAF will be hosting more than two dozen virtual events in 2022 — check SAFnow.org for the latest updates and schedule.

“We know that making connections is critical to success in this business” says Penn. “Networking, meeting suppliers, seeing new products and technology in action and learning from peers all play an important role. We are excited to bring even more industry members together in 2022!”

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit SAFnow.org.