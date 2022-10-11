SAF Launches Free Webinar Series on Mental Well-Being

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — In response to industry feedback and a growing need for resources to help business owners and their teams improve well-being, SAF is launching a series webinars centered on Mental Well-Being: The Impact on Productivity, Retention and Profits. All webinars will be presented by SAF Orlando 2022 speaker, industry author and motivational coach Barry Gottlieb.

In today’s workforce, 75% of employees are suffering from anxiety, the other 25% are in denial and a disengaged employee costs a business 34% of their salary. A company is only as resilient as its people. If employees are anxious, reactive and burned out, every business metric — from productivity to attrition to customer success — will be affected.

All businesses – large, small, e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – must place a much bigger emphasis on mental wellness, stress management, gratitude and resilience.

Webinars will cover:

Research that shows why companies with happy, engaged workers enjoy better profits and better customer loyalty.

Why mental well-being must be addressed in the workplace.

How to make small changes to improve well-being.

Anxiety and stress-busting techniques such as breathwork and meditation.

Each webinar will take place from 2:00- 2:45 PM ET and include a presentation with time for questions.

“The data speaks for itself, but SAF has also heard anecdotally from many, many floral professionals that mental health is a real issue — and that it’s having an impact on business,” says SAF CEO Kate Penn. “We’re making this webinar free, so everyone in the industry can use the resources to help their teams.”

Webinars will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing on Career Connection. Learn more and register for all webinars (or individual dates) here.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit safnow.org.