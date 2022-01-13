SAF Launches Valentine’s Day Resources

Alexandria, VA – Valentine’s Day is always busy, but this year, February 14 falls on the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday, which could bring additional challenges. The Society of American Florists’ learning hub, Career Connection, has a collection of Valentine’s Day planning resources to help florists prepare for a successful holiday. Click here to watch a short video that gives an overview of the resources available.

“We know that Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest floral holidays so we’ve compiled all of SAF’s relevant articles, marketing materials, webinars and more into one central location for easy access,” said SAF’s Director of Career Development, Kate Delaney.

New resources will be added to the collection throughout the coming weeks as SAF continues to develop promotional materials and Valentine’s Day articles to help florists navigate the busy holiday.

The Valentine’s Day planning resources include:

Use these tools to get ahead on your Valentine’s Day preparations.