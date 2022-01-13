SAF Launches Valentine’s Day Resources

Alexandria, VA – Valentine’s Day is always busy, but this year, February 14 falls on the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday, which could bring additional challenges. The Society of American Florists’ learning hub, Career Connection, has a collection of Valentine’s Day planning resources to help florists prepare for a successful holiday. Click here to watch a short video that gives an overview of the resources available.
“We know that Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest floral holidays so we’ve compiled all of SAF’s relevant articles, marketing materials, webinars and more into one central location for easy access,” said SAF’s Director of Career Development, Kate Delaney.
New resources will be added to the collection throughout the coming weeks as SAF continues to develop promotional materials and Valentine’s Day articles to help florists navigate the busy holiday.
The Valentine’s Day planning resources include:
- On-Demand Webinar: Staffing Profitably for Valentine’s Day. Financial expert Paul Goodman, MBA, PFCI, breaks down the steps to forecast Valentine’s Day sales and staffing needs in this webinar from Jan. 11, 2022 (free for SAF members).
- SAF NOW’s Valentine’s Day Success Series. A series of newsletter articles that provides insights, tips and advice for boosting sales. New articles will be added to the collection weekly.
- Valentine’s Day Promotion Resource Center. A variety of marketing materials to plan for a strong holiday, including social media graphics, content for websites and newsletters, sales surveys, and tips for working with the media. New resources, including an updated social media content calendar and Instagram Story templates, are coming soon.
- On-Demand Webinar: Gear Up for Valentine’s Day. SAF’s 2021 virtual event gave florists advice on supply chain slowdowns, logistics, operations, safety, marketing and more. Use this webinar to reflect on last year’s holiday and gear up for this year.
Use these tools to get ahead on your Valentine’s Day preparations.