SAF Members Prep to Take Industry Messages to Washington

Society of American Florists Floral January 16, 2020

“Let’s Make Our Voices Heard Loud and Clear” is the floral industry’s call to action for the Society of American Florists’ 40th Annual Congressional Action Days (CAD), March 9-10, in Washington, D.C.

“Your voice really gets heard and helps make a difference,” said Nicole Palazzo of City Line Florist in Trumbull, Connecticut, who has participated in the last four CADs.

“I love coming to CAD. I enjoy networking with my fellow industry members. I love going on the Hill to talk to members of Congress about issues happening in our industry.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Society of American Florists

Related Articles