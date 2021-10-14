SAF Orlando Attracts 375 Floral Professionals from 39 States

Alexandria, Va – More than 375 floral professionals from 39 states and 5 countries gathered in Florida from September 21-23 for SAF Orlando 2021, the Society of American Florists’ 136th annual convention.

The event brought together 50 expert speakers and panelists for 20 educational sessions and three experience zones to talk about the most pressing issues facing the floral industry.

Attendees had the opportunity to talk with other professionals during six networking events, cheer on 12 designers as they competed for the Sylvia Cup and pour over 146 entries in the Outstanding Varieties Competition.

For Steph Cook, of Cullman Florist in Cullman, Alabama, the event also provided several opportunities to continue her education of all things floral.

“Something that’s important to us is continuing education, so you never become stale,” said Cook, who was attending the event for the first time. She enjoyed meeting other designers and seeing new product at the Supplier Expo and Outstanding Varieties Competition.

For others, the event provided opportunities to learn more about the business of operating a florist business. Arisha Hawkins recently left her career in operation management and joined her friend’s floral shop, Lee’s Flower and Card Shop in Washington, D.C.. There, she is finding ways to streamline processes and reduce costs. She wanted to learn more about how other florists manage their business.

“I’m just trying to learn best practices,” she says.

