SAF Picks Orlando for ‘Affordable, Accessible’ Annual Convention

(ALEXANDRIA, VA) — Many floral industry members are ready to reconnect, recharge, and get inspired after a long year of re-engineering operations to adapt to social distancing. The Society of American Florists is offering that opportunity at SAF Orlando 2021, SAF’s 136th Annual Convention, September 21-23 in Orlando.

“It’s been so long since we’ve been able to meet in person, and this event is designed to help our industry conveniently and affordably connect with peers,” says Kate Penn, SAF CEO. “We know that in-person connection is where the magic happens, and we know that the industry needs it now more than ever.”

Penn said SAF has adapted and reimagined its annual convention to fit the industry’s busy schedule, with a slightly shorter event — two full days instead of three – that’s during the middle of the week, so as not to conflict with what promises to be a busy fall wedding season. “We also know many in our industry have had financial struggles,” said Penn, “so we hope the lower registration rate and an affordable location like Orlando will make the event accessible to more people. And, of course, safety will also be top of mind, with full compliance with CDC COVID-19 requirements.”

At SAF Orlando 2021, attendees will be able to:

Reconnect with floral community peers at an in-person, all-industry event. See old friends, meet new ones, network and exchange ideas.

Recharge during education sessions, workshops and social events. Learn how to adapt e-commerce, production, delivery and teams to today’s (and tomorrow’s) consumer buying behavior.

Get inspired by stories of courage and grit, by the newest product and tech developments, floral trends and more. Return home refreshed and prepared to confront challenges and seize the most promising opportunities.

The event will feature more than a dozen education sessions and workshops from an all-star line-up of presenters and keynote speakers from inside and outside of the industry. Attendees will also get exposure to new fresh products in the Outstanding Varieties Competition, design inspiration from the Sylvia Cup Design Competition, new connections at the Supplier Expo, celebrating the industry at SAF’s Annual Awards, and much more.

For updates on registration and event details, visit SAF’s Annual Convention webpage. Interested in learning more? Contact Elizabeth Daly (edaly@safnow.org).

