SAF Releases Survey from Administrative Professionals Week

ALEXANDRIA, VA –– About 73 percent of the retailer respondents to a Society of American Florists post-holiday survey on Administrative Professionals Week (APW) said sales were down this year. In write-in responses, however, some respondents also noted that, given current events, holiday sales were better than expected.

The survey also found that 96 percent of respondents plan to be open this week and weekend for Mother’s Day. About 43 percent are planning for a sales drop, 33 percent are expecting an increase and the rest are planning for flat returns, compared to 2019. (Those results are generally consistent with a survey that SAF conducted earlier in April after the Easter and Passover holidays.)

The survey was emailed to SAF members from all industry segments on April 30 and had a response rate of 4.1. More than 92 percent of the respondents were retailers.

More detailed data and input from industry members regarding the holiday are available to SAF members on safnow.org.

