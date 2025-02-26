SAF to Take Floral Industry Issues to Capitol Hill During 44th Annual Congressional Action Days

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — On March 17-18, floral professionals from across the country will gather in Washington, D.C., for the Society of American Florists’ (SAF) 44th Annual Congressional Action Days (CAD). Attendees will meet face-to-face with key decision-makers on Capitol Hill, advocating for policies that directly impact their businesses and the floral industry as a whole.

“Having industry members present on Capitol Hill is critical to ensuring lawmakers understand the real-world impact of their decisions,” says SAF’s Senior Lobbyist, Joe Bischoff, Ph.D. “Legislators and their staff need to hear directly from floral professionals about the challenges they face—whether it’s rising costs, labor shortages, or the need for fair trade policies. Your voice makes a difference.”

This year, SAF’s priorities center on securing affordable access to fresh product, maintaining funding for vital floriculture research, ensuring access to an affordable workforce, advocating for business-friendly tax policies, and ensuring continued financial aid for floriculture growers.

2025 Issues Overview

1. Protecting Affordable Access to Fresh Product:

The floral industry relies on imports from countries like Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, the Netherlands, and Canada to ensure a steady supply of fresh flowers, foliage, and plants. Tariffs on these imports drive up costs, forcing businesses to either absorb expenses or pass them along to customers—neither of which is sustainable.

Additionally, SAF in 2020 successfully petitioned for the reinstatement of Ecuadorian roses in the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), which eliminated a 6.8% tariff. The GSP expired later that year.SAF is urging Congress to reinstate GSP and oppose tariffs that threaten the industry’s stability.

2. Funding for Floral Research & Innovation

The Floriculture & Nursery Research Initiative (FNRI) funds research that helps the industry tackle pest and disease challenges, climate change adaptation, and sustainable growing practices. Through SAF’s advocacy, an additional $1 million in funding was secured in 2022, bringing annual FNRI funding to $6.4 million.

To continue innovation and technological advancements, SAF is asking Congress to maintain current funding levels.

3. Ensuring Access to an Affordable Workforce

Labor shortages and rising costs are among the biggest challenges for floral businesses, particularly growers. The H-2A agricultural visa program allows foreign workers to fill seasonal positions, but exorbitant wage increases make the program unsustainable.

SAF is urging Congress to cap the annual wage increases for H-2A workers, ensuring growers can access the labor they need without unbearable cost burdens.

4. Advocating for Tax Policies That Support Business Growth

Several key tax provisions benefiting floral businesses are set to expire in 2025. This includes the 20% deduction for qualifying pass through income and the bonus

depreciation, which allowed businesses to deduct 100% of certain expenses.

SAF is urging Congress to extend or make permanent these tax provisions to provide floral businesses with financial stability and investment opportunities.

5. Securing Financial Aid for Floriculture Growers

Historically, floriculture growers have been excluded from federal agricultural assistance programs. However, SAF successfully advocated for floriculture’s inclusion in USDA relief programs in 2020, securing much-needed financial aid during the pandemic.

In late 2024, the USDA opened applications for additional financial assistance to offset rising costs, with floriculture growers automatically included. SAF will continue to fight for growers to have access to future financial aid programs.

While CAD is an important part of SAF’s advocacy, the organization works year-round to advance industry priorities through both relationship-building and grassroots lobbying. SAF’s Political Action Committee (SAFPAC) further amplifies this work by supporting lawmakers who influence key legislation. Additionally, SAF urges members to engage with their legislators year-round, inviting them to visit their floral businesses and see firsthand the challenges they face.

“Building relationships with lawmakers is key,” Bischoff says. “It strengthens our voice when advocating for policies that support the industry.”

SAF encourages all industry professionals—from retailers to wholesalers, growers, and suppliers—to attend CAD and take part in these crucial conversations.

Registration for CAD 2025 is now open. Click here for more information.

