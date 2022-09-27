SAF Will Host Two In-Person Learning Events For Retailers This Fall

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — The Society of American Florists’ 1-Day Profit Blast will be coming to Denver, CO on Oct. 11 and San Marcos, TX on Nov. 9. Retail florists across the country are invited to join peers for a day of networking and education, which will provide ready-to-implement strategies to cut costs and maximize profitability before the busy holiday season.

Both events, which last 6 hours (11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.), include lunch, time to connect with other florists, ask questions, share advice, three education sessions with expert presenters, and a supplier showcase with vendors for sourcing hard goods, floral product, technology and more.

SAF’s 1-Day Profit Blast, Denver, CO – Tuesday, October 11

Sponsored by DWF with partnership from Bill Doran Company

Education sessions include:

Design: “Make it Work”

Presented by Derek Woodruff, AIFD, CF, PFCI, Floral Underground

Turn obstacles into opportunities with trendy designs that allow for substitutions and use less product.

Delivery and Cost of Goods Sold: “New Ways of Thinking About Delivery”

Presented by Paul Goodman, MBA, CPA, PFCI

Re-think your delivery strategy, increase order profits and lower your businesses COGS.

Marketing: “Automate Your Email and Social Media Marketing”

Presented by Melanie Spilbeler of FreshPath Marketing

Save time with low-cost automation programs for email and social media marketing.

To learn more and register for the1-Day Profit Blast Denver, click here.

SAF’s 1-Day Profit Blast San Marcos, TX– Wednesday, November 9

Sponsored by Bill Doran Company

Education sessions include:

Design: “Cha, Cha, Cha, CHANGE!”

Presented by Jerome Raska, CF, CAFA, AIFD, PFCI, AAF, Blumz by… JR Designs

Change the way you design and re-evaluate key operating procedures to boost profits.

HR: “Incentive Plans that Recruit, Motivate and Retain Teams”

Presented by Derrick Myers, CPA, PFCI, Crockett & Myers Associates

Build an employee incentive program that will help recruit and retain talent.

Marketing: “What Flower Consumers Don’t Tell You”

Presented by Vonda LaFever, AIFD, PFCI, & Lori Wilson, Flower Clique

Refine your online identity to better showcase your brand in order to attract and engage customers.

To learn more and register for the 1-Day Profit Blast San Marcos, click here.