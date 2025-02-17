Sahara Sensation: Get to Know This Spectacular Rose

Alexandra Farms is proud to grow Sahara Sensation, a fantastic variety bred by Dümmen Orange. Sahara Sensation is typically available in the market as a delightful spray rose. After hearing from floral designers that they needed more focal flowers with sandy, nude tones, we began producing Sahara Sensation as a single.

Sahara Sensation has a unique tone unlike any other in our collection, with exquisite hues of warm and light yellow with slight tinges of light, dusty, blush pink. The color easily blends into an abundance of palettes, radiating specks of sunshine wherever it goes. This striking Dutch rose is alluring. Her swirling spiral shape and excellent color help make sense of her name: the illusion of curving, never-ending dunes of sand in a vast desert. Sahara Sensation is a blend of multiple earthly things that make it complex and beautiful: strong and long-lasting with a sturdy, thick stem that performs well and contrasts with the dainty appearance of her bloom head and the scalloped edges of her petals.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Alexandra Farms