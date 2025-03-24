Sakata Seed America Donates and Celebrates Renovation of Howard C. Brown Horticultural Greenhouse Complex at California Polytechnic State University

San Luis Obispo, CA — Sakata Seed America, Inc. representatives proudly attended the grand opening of the newly renovated Howard C. Brown Horticultural Greenhouse Complex at California Polytechnic State University, following the company’s $50,000 pledge to help modernize the greenhouse complex.

The grand opening ceremony, held on March 21st, 2025, unveiled enhancements and restorations of the 18,000-square-foot ornamental horticulture facility, which initially opened in 1969. Updates to the complex include the installation of new shade and thermal curtains, advanced fog, cooling and steam-sterilization systems, new concrete flooring, and more. The improved complex aims to provide hands-on learning to Cal Poly students, with an emphasis on landscape and horticulture installation and design, vegetable production, floral production and design, and disease and pest control management.

Justin Davis, Senior Sales & Marketing Director of Sakata Seed America comments, “We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to contribute to this exciting and impactful project. This educational greenhouse complex serves as a valuable resource for students and educators and aligns with Sakata’s commitment to promoting horticultural stewardship and mentorship for future generations of leaders in the seed industry and beyond.”

Sakata Seed America’s contribution is realized by the dedication of Greenhouse 3/ Room 108.

