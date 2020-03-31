Sakata Seed America Donates Masks and Gloves to Support COVID-19 Response

Skagit County, WA – Sakata Seed America is doing their part to support medical professionals and the healthcare system amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Sakata Seed America, a prominent breeder and producer for the vegetable and ornamental seed markets, utilizes respiratory masks and gloves as part of the company’s PPE and safety protocols during the seed treating and handling process.

One of Sakata’s main facilities for seed production and treatment is located in Washington’s Skagit county. Last week, Sakata donated three cases of respiratory masks and gloves to Skagit Valley Hospital campus.

“It’s our social responsibility as a company that calls this community [along with many others] home. We are in this together and are dedicated to doing our part to help fight this any way we can. As an ‘essential business,’ Sakata continues to operate as part of the country’s food chain, supplying nourishment to our nation; however, any other way we can find to contribute, big or small – we will do so,” says Tye Anderson, Director of Production & Logistics for Sakata Seed America.

Sakata plans to assess their needs for internal PPE and will continue to donate masks, gloves and other PPE to the health care system in the other communities in which they operate; some of which include: Santa Clara, Monterey and Yolo counties in California, Yuma county in Arizona, and Lee county in Florida.

“Words cannot express how meaningful this gift is, especially to those that are on the front lines of this battle,” states Jay Cocheba, DPM at Skagit Wound Healing Center in a thank you letter.

Sakata Seed America’s mission statement is to contribute sustainably to the betterment of life and culture of people around the world through with values created through our innovative flower and vegetable varieties and through our services.

