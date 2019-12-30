San Francisco Taxes Threaten to Uproot Farmgirl Flowers

San Francisco’s business taxes may spur the fast-growing Farmgirl Flowers to transplant its headquarters out of San Francisco.

“The immediate need is to move out of S.F. due to new taxes — like the restructured gross receipts tax — which do not make it possible to stay in the city,” Christina Stembel, founder and CEO of Farmgirl Flowers Inc., said in responding to a San Francisco Business Times survey asking business leaders about the Bay Area exodus. “Long term we will probably need to move out of California to lower our costs of doing business.

“It would be great if the city and state would understand and work towards tiering tax policies as software and hard goods companies operate very differently,” Stembel said.

