Scentsicles Unveils 2026 Spring Scent Product Lineup for U.S. Wholesalers

CRANFORD, N.J. — Scentsicles, a leading purveyor of seasonal and holiday scents and a subsidiary of National Tree Company, announced the immediate availability of their 2026 Spring scent catalog for wholesalers. Known for transforming artificial Christmas trees with discreet scented stick ornaments that deliver real, fresh-cut scent, Scentsicles is now bringing spring décor to life with the authentic scents of florals, fruit, herbs and citrus.

Spring 2026 Scents Offer Perfect Sell-Thru Opportunities for Wholesalers

According to a 2024 Scentsicles and National Tree online survey with 450 respondents, 80 percent of U.S. households decorate for Spring. The same survey also revealed:

72 percent of households said that their main Spring event for decorating is Easter

60 percent of households decorate with seasonal wreaths and floral arrangements

92 percent use some form of home fragrance in the Spring and

Floral, fruit and citrus rank as first and/or second preferred fragrance types in most rooms in the home: living room, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom.

The new Spring scents for 2026 include:

Lemons ‘n Lilies , a perfect scent for Easter or a refreshed Kitchen with notes of lemon zest, green leaves, lily of the valley, jasmine, sage and ambergris

, a perfect scent for Easter or a refreshed Kitchen with notes of lemon zest, green leaves, lily of the valley, jasmine, sage and ambergris Honeysuckle Rose , evoking fresh-cut roses from the garden with a hint of sweetness featuring notes of rose water, citron, aloe leaf, honeysuckle, muguet, white amber, and violet musk

, evoking fresh-cut roses from the garden with a hint of sweetness featuring notes of rose water, citron, aloe leaf, honeysuckle, muguet, white amber, and violet musk Sun-Soaked Lavender , resembling a stroll through a seaside field of lavender with natural notes of lavender, mandarin, eucalyptus, mimosa flowers, sea salt, and driftwood.

, resembling a stroll through a seaside field of lavender with natural notes of lavender, mandarin, eucalyptus, mimosa flowers, sea salt, and driftwood. Eucalyptus Oasis , pure calm in a bottle, has naturally fresh notes of eucalyptus leaves, bergamot, mint, red currant and blue cedar

, pure calm in a bottle, has naturally fresh notes of eucalyptus leaves, bergamot, mint, red currant and blue cedar Berry Vines & Wildflowers, like a summer meadow with colorful flowers and ripe berries features sweet orange peel, green vines, raspberries, mulberries, wildflowers, galbanum and cedarwood

Spring 2026 Scents in a Variety of Form Factors

All 2026 Spring fragrances are available in three convenient consumer form factors: scented sticks, Scentfetti and Scent Misters.

Scented sticks: Each re-closable container includes six FSC-certified and recyclable green paper sticks infused fully with pure fragrance as well as two Scenter Stakes to help hide the sticks in faux florals and live plants. This is the unique patented format that Scentsicles is known for, and fragrance lasts 30 days or more with no mess or flames – with an accessible retail price point of $8.99.

Each re-closable container includes six FSC-certified and recyclable green paper sticks infused fully with pure fragrance as well as two Scenter Stakes to help hide the sticks in faux florals and live plants. This is the unique patented format that Scentsicles is known for, and fragrance lasts 30 days or more with no mess or flames – with an accessible retail price point of $8.99. Scentfetti: A new sustainable scented filler that provides a perfect alternative to wax melts, Scentfetti allows consumers to use as much (or as little) as they’d like. Add a scent boost to botanical displays, or use in a warmer for a faster, stronger and longer scent experience – with no melted wax mess. As with sticks, simply recycle Scentfetti with paper after use. Each Scentfetti bottle has more fragrance than a 10-ounce candle for only $8.99.

A new sustainable scented filler that provides a perfect alternative to wax melts, Scentfetti allows consumers to use as much (or as little) as they’d like. Add a scent boost to botanical displays, or use in a warmer for a faster, stronger and longer scent experience – with no melted wax mess. As with sticks, simply recycle Scentfetti with paper after use. Each Scentfetti bottle has more fragrance than a 10-ounce candle for only $8.99. Scent Misters: Each 4-ounce bottle can be used to bring faux or dried natural décor to life, or as a typical room spray for any space. Sold in a recyclable bottle with 30 percent post-consumer recycled content, Scent Misters offer an option for value shoppers with a $4.99 SRP.

Retail Display Options

Depending on customer requirements, Scentsicles spring products come in a wide array of display options, including shelf-based PDQs, floor displays and easy-to-hang clip strips.

“Scentsicles has always been a reliable incremental sale for retailers during the holidays, and now we’re offering a fresh impulse item for the first half of the year,” said Tamara Kullback, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Scentsicles. “Consumers have been asking us for years to do more than Christmas, and we’re really excited about this collection of scents that connect to sunny outdoor experiences and happy memories – with very affordable price points, and no tariffs. Our combination of real, fresh-cut scent and discreet formats that blend in with seasonal décor makes Scentsicles unique – there’s really nothing else like us on the market right now.”

Why Scentsicles Makes “Scents”

Unlike competing scent-based products, Scentsicles’ sustainable paper-based products are protected globally by over 50 patents. With stronger and longer lasting “fresh-cut” scents, the company’s products have one of the highest fragrance loads in the industry, but no messy spills or flames. What’s more, the products’ discreet design and color blend seamlessly with just about any seasonal décor. Scentsicles offers simple, safe and authentic scent in an entirely different and more sustainable way – all at attractive price points.

Why Scentsicles

According to the 2024 Scentsicles “Purchase Intent and Price Elasticity Study,” 86 percent of Scentsicles customers intend to buy again.

According to retailer ratings, Scentsicles has consistently earned 4.5 out of 5 stars.

According to National point-of-sale (POS) data between 2019-2023, Scentsicles has achieved an 80-96 percent seasonal sell-thru across national accounts during Christmas.

And a July 2021 McKinsey report, “Why retail outperformers are pulling ahead,” indicated that Scentsicles was 29 percent more productive per square foot than retail averages.

Pricing & Availability

The new Spring 2026 products for wholesalers are available to ship in Q4 2025. For more information about products, and to request a sampler pack prior to purchasing, please visit https://www.scentsicles.com/pages/spring

About Scentsicles

For 15 years, Scentsicles has fostered connections through the power of authentic scent and pioneered the seasonal Scented Ornament category with national retailers across multiple channels, including mass, DIY, craft, club, drug, gift & garden, grocery, specialty and value/dollar stores. Trusted by leading retails names, including Walmart, Michaels, Lowe’s, Kohl’s, Target, CVS and others, Scentsicles was acquired in 2022 by National Tree Company, the nation’s largest provider of artificial Christmas trees and seasonal décor. For more information, visit https://www.scentsicles.com/ or follow us on X, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.