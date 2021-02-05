See Ball FloraPlant At The Toronto Botanical Gardens in 2021

‘Featured plants will draw crowds and delight the senses.’

This year’s Toronto Botanical Gardens will feature new and exciting plants from Ball FloraPlant and Selecta One. The carefully selected assortment will “light up the Showcase Garden” with stand-outs like Bee’s Knees Petunia, Coleus Dragon Heart, and Dalaya Purple/White Dahlia.

“I’m very grateful to my friend Paul Gallatly for the opportunity,” says Territory Manager Tanya Carvalho. “In preparation for the trial gardens this year, I will be speaking to up to 2,200 Toronto Botanical Garden members on a Zoom presentation in April to talk about the varieties that will be featured.”

Carvalho will then be onsite for the Gardens important “Members Day” event to answer questions right in the trial gardens.

“What a great opportunity to reach our end customer. They will be asking for our genetics by name!”

Check out this excerpt from the Winter 2021 edition of Trellis, the Toronto Botanical Garden member publication. Learn more about this year’s plans for the garden by visiting their website torontobotanicalgarden.ca.