Seed Your Future Announces the Appointment of Six New National Cabinet Members

Alexandria, VA –– Seed Your Future announced today the appointment of six new members to the National Leadership Cabinet. This brings the number of leadership members to 16.

Each has years of experience uplifting the array of professions in horticulture and floriculture. Seed Your Future will reach more students and young adults with their support and direction.

“We are excited to find more ways to connect job seekers with industry job openings in all disciplines of the supply chain,” said Jazmin Albarran, executive director of Seed Your Future.

Seed Your Future joined forces with the Society of American Florists in 2021 to promote increased awareness of horticulture and floriculture and inspire more people to pursue careers working with flowers and plants.

In addition to its ongoing programs to inspire people to pursue careers working with plants and flowers, Seed Your Future has several new initiatives planned for 2022:

Adding a job board aggregator that will connect job seekers interested in plant careers with your jobopenings.

that will connect job seekers interested in plant careers with your jobopenings. Conducting an industry salary survey so job seekers understand the wage ranges across industry sectorsand positions.

so job seekers understand the wage ranges across industry sectorsand positions. Partnering with colleges and universities to inform high school and middle school teachers about careerexploration and education opportunities in green industry sectors.

to inform high school and middle school teachers about careerexploration and education opportunities in green industry sectors. Hosting the fifth year of the Plant Mash-up contest for middle-schoolers across the country. The contestgives students the opportunity to see themselves as problem-solvers, learn they can impact theircommunity, and have fun with plants and flowers.

About Seed Your Future

Seed Your Future is the movement to promote horticulture and inspire people to pursue careers working with plants. We envision a world where everyone understands and values the importance of plants and the people who work in the art, science, technology, and business of horticulture. For more information, visit seedyourfuture.org

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit SAFNow.org