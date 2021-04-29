Seed Your Future Names Next Executive Director

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Today, Seed Your Future announced the selection of Jazmin Albarran as their next executive director. After a nationwide search, the organization was thrilled to select this seasoned nonprofit professional to succeed retiring founding executive director, Susan E. Yoder, IOM.

Albarran will join Seed Your Future on May 10, 2021. With solid knowledge of associations and philanthropy, she will bring her skills and expertise in planning, leading, and managing development projects and programs to the movement. She has experience in a broad range of nonprofit organizations, including those focused on crisis support, youth development and workforce development. Seed Your Future’s next staff leader will work with volunteers and staff to continue to promote horticulture and floriculture and encourage more people to pursue careers working with plants.

Following Seed Your Future and the Society of American Florist’s recent announcement to join forces to work together to build more interest in careers across horticulture and floriculture, the timing of this appointment allows for Albarran’s involvement in the operational and governance transitions that are occurring throughout 2021. “I recognize that a change in leadership will come with its fair share of challenges,” said Albarran. “ I firmly believe that relationships strengthen leadership. And as such, I will take the initiative to actively deepen current relationships with the Society of American Florists, Seed Your Future’s National Leadership Cabinet, Advisory Council, and volunteers; and engage new advocates to advance Seed Your Future’s strategic vision and mission.”

“I am excited to begin working with Jazmin,” said Kate Penn, CEO of the Society of American Florists. “Not only does she have the leadership and operational acumen we are seeking, she also brings unique insight and experience with diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives that will help us to highlight pathways to green-collar employment for individuals of diverse cultures, backgrounds, and abilities.”

Founded in 2016, Seed Your Future (SYF) has grown to a coalition of more than 200 partners, including horticulture companies, gardening organizations, schools, colleges, universities, public gardens, youth organizations, nonprofit organizations, and individual advocates united in their mission to promote horticulture and careers working with plants.

Albarran will onboard with Seed Your Future’s current executive director, Yoder to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. “I was delighted to hear that the hiring committee selected Jazmin to lead our organization into the future, said Yoder. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with her in the past and have confidence that she is a great fit for our growing movement. I will retire knowing Seed Your Future is in great hands.”

During this transition, the movement isn’t slowing its momentum. They are continuing with the creation of new videos and resources for youth, families and educators; and the expansion of their #YearOfPlantPower and #NatureNeverCloses campaigns to show how – especially during these times of the global health challenge – plants and flowers have the power to calm, soothe, heal, nourish and inspire.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit SAFNow.org.

About Seed Your Future

Seed Your Future is a national movement to promote horticulture and inspire people to pursue careers working with plants. Supported by more than 200 partner organizations, we envision a U.S. where everyone understands and values the importance of plants and the people who work in the art, science, technology, education and business of horticulture. For more information, visit SeedYourFuture.org.