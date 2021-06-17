Selecta Debuts New Marketing Magazine, ONE Magazine

Our new marketing magazine “ONE Magazine” is out!

It presents current marketing concepts, highlights and success stories and shows trends and backgrounds. The new and improved Trixi® varieties are also presented in it. The new medium is freely accessible to everyone at the link: https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/65707817/one-magazine-trixi-en-01-2021

What is it about the new concept of Verbena Mr. LavaLava submitted for the FleuroStar Award? What exciting new varieties are there in the SKYfamily Petunias? And what concepts and trial results are there with regard to drought-tolerant and insect-friendly varieties? On 28 pages of the new ONE Magazine, these and many other exciting questions and trend topics are answered. The new magazine offers you a mixture of current marketing topics, breeding news and service.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Selecta One