Selecta One Announces Strategic Cooperation with Armada Breeding

We have agreed with Armada for their Cut Chrysanthemum distribution in Colombia and Kenya, starting full-scale program in 2022.

Selecta one and Armada, jointly announced the two companies are entering into a new strategic alliance starting 2022 as the Chrysanthemum markets of Kenya and Colombia will be transferred to Selecta one. The formalization of an already cooperation leverages each company’s unique strengths and assets; for us, the breeding program and genetics from Armada are a valued addition to their own range, where the successful supply chain, worldwide trial stations and extensive marketing and sales team are relevant to Armada. “We see in Selecta one, a strategic partner where both companies will lead with their expertise to get a hold of our objectives. We share the common goal to expand consumer reach and enhance how customers are served by developing strong genetics and placing them into the market through out a successful supply chain.” Gerard Lentjes, CEO of Armada said.

