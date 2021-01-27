Selecta One Bedding + Pot Plants Highlights 2021

Unfortunately, we will not be able to meet you this year as usual at the IPM in Essen at the end of January. We would have loved to welcome you again at our stand in hall 2, to exchange ideas with you and to present our trade fair highlights and our assortment to you! Here we present our bedding and pot plant highlights 2021 that would have been on show at IPM:



Verbena series Drums

A promising new Verbena series and the first very early flowering and very compact series on the market. It not only covers all the main colours, but also produces additional bicoloured types. Especially Drums Purple Red is a real highlight. All varieties have excelled in a high uniformity with the growers. They show a very compact appearance, can be produced completely without PGR and are very insensitive to powdery mildew.

One of our most important goals in recent years in the selection of new Trixi® combinations has been reducing PGR use avoiding a pinch in order to create compact and beautiful mixtures. The seven new Drums Verbenas are ideal for this: the different colours combined as for example in the new Trixi® variety compact Berry or together with compact Petunias and Calibrachoa as for example in the new Trixi® variety compact Red Joy. Good mood is pre-programmed with the new Trixi® Mix Happy: Bidens Eldoro® Compact Yellow ’20 with the two new compact Drums Verbena varieties Blue and Red.

