Selecta One Debuts New HOME Poinsettia & Kalanchoe Catalogue 2022

Selecta One Floral January 6, 2022

Now we are spending more time indoors and at home again. Winter is the time for indoor plants. Poinsettias and Kalanchoe are very suitable for this and bring good mood and beautiful ambience into the rooms.

Here you can find our new HOME Poinsettia & Kalanchoe catalogue 2022.

With our Competence in Red and other modern and unusual varieties, we offer a whole range of distinctive Poinsettias.

Based on our experience and the confirmation of many customers, our variety Christmas Universe is particularly convincing: intense dark red colour, good foliage quality and excellent in production, as space-saving, very easy to pack and with very good shelf life. Christmas Universe is universally applicable and suitable for all market segments, different climatic zones and – from high trunk to pot size 6 – for all pot sizes.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Selecta One

